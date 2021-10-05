Last night, Manuel Bortuzzo’s ex read the letter dedicated to the swimmer, unaware of the surprise until the moment before. The words of the girl, Federica, immediately made it clear how much she and Manuel are – regardless of everything – linked by a feeling of great esteem and sharing.

Manuel Bortuzzo is one of the most popular contestants of the sixth edition of GF Vip. Born in 1999, the athlete has a very intense life story behind him, which has undoubtedly marked his personality. Boy with a good heart and a lot of tenacity, Manuel he felt very comfortable talking to Princess Lucrezia. The latter is often close to the swimmer, affectionate with him and always ready to listen to him – and even a little curious -.

So much so that, a few days ago Lulu asked the tenant for some details relating to his past stories; Manuel Bortuzzo, feeling at ease, she then recalled the ex, explaining to the interlocutor why it didn’t work out between them. Just last night, the surprise reserved for Manuel it was about the ex-girlfriend, Federica.

The letter to Manuel from the ex

Manuel Bortuzzo, in 2019 he was injured in a shooting … shortly before – as he explained himself – he had met the ex, who yesterday surprised the competitor of the GF Vip 6 with a nice letter.

The two were together in a very difficult time in the life of Manuel and also for this reason they have a particular bond.

In fact, in the letter Federica he addresses himself with a loving tone full of esteem, suggesting how much the two are still linked … which seems to have perhaps bothered him a bit Lulu, very attached to Manuel. Too “too” attached, apparently, since before the letter Alfonso Signorini and the athlete have just talked about the different way in which Manuel And Lulu they live their own spaces.

The swimmer has in fact kindly clarified that he needs his spaces, which he considers sacred. This absolutely does not mean malice or indifference. Simply, you also need to be with you for a while. And how to blame him?