In the Big Brother house, you have to pay close attention: a wrong word can prove fatal and offend someone without meaning to. Manila Nazzaro knows it well, and now he is even in danger of being disqualified.

Gaffes and misunderstandings are always around the corner, both in daily communication and on TV. In the house of the Big Brother then the risk multiplies: being always in the spotlight, combined with stress and tension and normal problems relating to social life, greatly increase the possibility of falling into a few words that it would be better not to say.

He is experiencing it right now on his own skin Manila Nazzaro. The competitor of the GF Vip 6 in fact she let slip a comment that certainly did not go unnoticed by the public and colleagues. A moment of inattention or fatigue? In any case Manila Nazzaro he is paying dearly for it and has ended up in the eye of the storm.

Manila Nazzaro: an unfortunate joke?

But what could he have said that was so shocking? Manila Nazzaro? The beautiful competitor of the Gf Vip 6 he was talking to his colleague Miriana Trevisan. He told her he forgot the hair ties at home, inside the beauty case. In recounting what happened, however, an unfortunate comment was let go:

I am a Mongoloid! Just stupid.

He said about himself for his carelessness. Fans and viewers went wild on social media and many asked that Manila Nazzaro is immediately disqualified from Gf Vip. However, for now, no official confirmation or denial of the request has come from the production of the television program.

Certainly a verbal lightness that now the competitor pays dearly (there are those on social media who have accused her of vulgarity, but also those who have gone much further). However, this year the production has changed the policies on the expulsion of competitors so at the moment it is not known how the story will end.