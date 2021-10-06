Lulù is at the center of the spotlight of Big Brother Vip for his troubled history with co-tenant Manuel Bortuzzo; between the two there were several kisses and hugs but now the former promise of swimming seems to want to put a stop to all this. Meanwhile Lucrezia has told a terrible story from her past.

Lulu victim of stalking. This is the terrible story told by one of the sisters Selassié inside the house of the Big Brother Vip; a real drama experienced by the young woman who has heavily marked her and which she keeps as a terrible secret.

Meanwhile, his story seems to come to an end with Manuel Bortuzzo.

Lulu tells his drama

“Something that hardly anyone knows. I had a maniac, a serious stalker. A dangerous fool. I had a madman who blackmailed me with my intimate photos. I don’t go around telling it. If I don’t say it, it’s because it’s a very strong thing and because I don’t want to pass for someone who plays the victim. Then because I don’t want to tell everyone, it’s a serious pain for me. He was chasing me everywhere, he was crazy. I wanted to ask for help. I can’t get over this thing, I have nightmares, I always think about it. People don’t know. He was a maniac who made me do things I didn’t want to do. I was forced to do certain stuff. I always think about it. I was 15, it was my secret. My mom suffered a lot from this. For six months I didn’t know who to ask for help, I was terrified ”.

Read also: GF Vip 6: Manuel Bortuzzo rethinks the ex?

With these terrible words Lulu he told some of his travel companions about the GF Vip 6 the terrible story she lived when she was just a little girl; while he is in the company of his sister Clarissa and the illusionist Giucas Casella, the youngest of the sisters Selassié she felt she could confess this great pain of hers.

A real drama that the young Lulu still has not managed to overcome; as told by herself, in fact, this fact still haunts her like a nightmare, but perhaps now that she has managed to talk about it inside the most spied-on house in Italy she will be able to find a way to face it and remove it.

Manuel distances himself from Lulu

It might interest you: Gf Vip 6: crisis between Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassiè?

In the meantime, there seem to be developments that are anything but positive in the history born between Lulu And Manuel Bortuzzo; in fact, the young man seems to have decided to distance himself a little from the princess by inviting her not to cling to him to solve her problems but to try to deal with them alone.

“Many people see me as a kind of foothold and I found myself having to make him understand that I have a problem and I can solve it, for the woman you are you can do the same thing”, the swimmer’s words.

Manuel therefore he would no longer be willing to tolerate too pressing attitudes and the continuous outbursts of jealousy Lulu; the latter for the umpteenth time in fact pretended to fall asleep in the bed of Manuel where he should sleep instead Aldo Montano.

But now this excuse seems to no longer hold up and Lulu she had to go back to sleep in her bed; Bortuzzo he would therefore have taken the opportunity to reiterate to the girl that he needs her space.

How will it end?