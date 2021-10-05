Manuel Bortuzzo has numerous fans and many of them are girls in love with him. When these young women recently stationed outside the Cinecittà House and sent messages to the swimmer, however, Lucrezia did not like the gesture, becoming furious and bellowing.

As the regulation of the game requires the competitors of the Big Brother Vip they have no contacts with the outside world but it still happens that fans can find a way to be heard from their own idols. As it happened last year and the one before, in fact, often the audience of the reality is on purpose little voice to Most spied house in Italy and, thanks also to a megaphone, manages to to communicate with i vipponi.

Recently this happened to Manuel, that he had to contend with many little girls in love of him who threw him dedications And cute phrases. Obviously the young swimmer has a lot appreciated the thing but the same cannot be said of Lucrezia, with whom the boy appears to have a flirt.

There Princess, in fact, she reiterated that she was the girlfriend of Manuel and that for them there is no hope!

Furious Lucrezia: “Manuel is mine!”

Recently Soleil Sorge, Alex Belli, Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassié found themselves in garden. Given the hatred between the Sorge and the princess, the two were quite distant but despite this they have assisted to the same scene.

Some fans of Manuel, in fact, they have been stationed outside the walls of the house and began to dedicate cute phrases right at swimmer, which remained pleasantly hit it from the thing. Lucrezia, on the other hand, really is angry, and he took it out on boyfriend fan.

“Manuel is my dear little girls! Oh well they will have these 12 years. In any case pity for them that is busy”.

in fact said the Princess which, moreover, has also attempted to emphasize the concept kissing the young man; too bad he has it shunned.

“Love, what are you doing ?! Look what I have the lip stick And not the lipstick!“

she said, stayed very bad. And as if that weren’t enough ad stick your finger in the sore it was Soleil Rises.

"12 years? No, these from the voice they had at least 20 years. Now I imagine the scene of jealousy of Lulu against Manuel's girls".

has joked the woman, whose comment however soon went in trend!