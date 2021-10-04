In the house of Big Brother Vip 6 literally everything is happening. At the center of attention are now Alex Belli and Nicola Pisu who in the past few hours would have become the protagonists of some particularly intimate and complicit moments. What happened?

Alex and Nicola, what’s going on between the two competitors of the GF Vip 6? In the night, during a fun house party, the handsome actor and the son of Patrizia Mirigliani they kissed.

Something snapped between the two that brought them dangerously close so much that they would not be able to hold back the desire to kiss. Game or reality?

Alex Belli and Nicola Pisu between laughter and kisses

That just passed was a very eventful night for the competitors of the Big Brother Vip 6 and in particular for Alex Belli and Nicola Pisu; the two in fact would have indulged in some unexpected moments of complicity and intimacy during the party organized on the occasion of the birthday of Carmen Russo.

Read also: GF Vip: the most beautiful kisses

Probably thanks to a few glasses too many, Nicola approached Alex and warmly kissed him; shortly after it was the handsome actor, who recently married, to reciprocate the gesture towards the son of Patrizia Mirigliani. What is happening? Did the two simply get caught up in a goliardic game or is something in their relationship really changing?

How will Alex’s wife react?

Recall that the former actor of One hundred windows he recently married the beautiful model Delia Duran; the two have never hidden the passion that binds them even if in a letter written by Beautiful, and published in a well-known weekly, it seems that the heavy oppression and jealousy of his wife is somehow ruining their union.

How will he react now Delia in front of the images coming from the most spied house in Italy? Will she decide to intervene on the broadcast and give her husband a warning?

Little or nothing is known about the love life of Pisu; class 1989 Nicola is the son of Antonello Pisu and Patrizia Mirigliani, the direct heir of the patron of Miss Italy.

The young man has always declared himself single but has never hidden the desire to fall in love: