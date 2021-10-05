During the night, in the most spied-on house in Italy, Giucas Casella decided to tell some episodes from his past. Giucas is now 71 years old and feels at a stage in life where he has “less interest” in living certain experiences. However, the illusionist remembers that in his youth it has always been perfectly normal to feel free to go with whoever he likes.

Yesterday night Giucas Casella he felt very comfortable talking about his sexuality. Although the illusionist does not feel and has never felt the will to define his own orientation, from the words of Giucas one senses how he could always have a fluid sexuality.

However, the important thing is that you are free to talk about certain topics – sometimes still seen too much as taboo – feeling at ease in telling and telling yourself. Just like it did Giucas Casella yesterday, than in the house of the GF Vip 6 he felt calm and unjudged, deciding to open up.

Giucas Casella: “For me it’s very normal”

Without too many words, last night Giucas Casella he touched on an important topic, probably feeling at ease and not judged by the tenants of the most spied house in Italy.

The illusionist in fact said that he had had homosexual experiences, a fact that – as it should be – he knows perfectly normal … and has always:

I have also been with a man, it happened, yes. For me it is perfectly normal. I remember in college, among us, but it will have happened to you too […] there’s nothing bad. Everyone is free, for me all this is perfectly normal, then everyone makes his own way. It is not that when you go with a man you are homosexual, but it has happened to me and if it happens again I won’t say no. Although today maybe I would say no. It is one thing when you are young and you can do whatever you want. Now I don’t even think about it anymore, even if I see a person I may like I repress myself, I don’t take the step forward, then if it’s an extraordinary thing I can fall back on it.

A nice moment of confessions al GF Vip 6, which certainly makes it clear how everyone feels rightly free to express themselves.