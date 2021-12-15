During the last interview released, Eva Grimaldi dropped a real bomb: she will soon be one of the new competitors of GF Vip 6!

The actress Eva Grimaldi released an exclusive interview for Chi magazine, during which she decided to reveal that she will soon be a gieffina. The Italian actress, linked to politics and activist since 2019 Imma Battaglia, will then go to live in the most spied house in Italy. A news that comes right after the crackling 27th episode of GF Vip 6, during which three gieffini were said goodbye.

Among all, the “greeting” of Alex Belli, disqualified first of all for not respecting the regulation and then found himself between Soleil Rises and his wife Delia Duran. A moment of definitive confrontation in which the actor returned home with his wife while Soleil he “hunted” him, carrying the suitcase directly, happy to greet him and his wife….

Read also: Today is another day, the painful past of Eva Grimaldi

So if Alex Beautiful there will be no more e Francesca Cipriani has chosen to spontaneously leave the House … do not worry, from next week (at least so it seems) the Italian actress Milva Perinoni (in art, in fact, in fact) could join Eva Grimaldi).

Eva Grimaldi: new competitor of GF Vip 6

Very true, Eva Grimaldi is ready to pack your bags and go and share moments with the tenants of the Casa del GF Vip, now accustomed for a while to the particular dynamics of the sequel – and discussed – reality. The actress chose to make the announcement while being interviewed for Chi magazine and, to give the news, she said:

Imma at Christmas I betray you with the Gf Vip. I enter the house and you are good because I am very jealous.

It is the first time, according to the actress, that he “leaves” his wife alone at home for Christmas … and not only:

I enter the Gfvip house. It’s my first Christmas away from mine. Even when I was in Santo Domingo to shoot a film, I remember that we had the option of staying there or returning to Italy, at our expense, for the Holidays. And I flew to my mom. This time, however, I will leave Imma alone for the holidays. It may interest you: Canna Gate: Eva Henger does not lie, here is the definitive proof

He said openly Eva Grimaldi during the interview for the weekly Alfonso Signorini, among other things at the helm of the GF Vip. If in the past, even, the actress chose to return home from Santo Domingo for Christmas and this time she gives up to enter the most spied house in Italy… well, she must care a lot.

Was it the difficult period experienced due to the pandemic, a desire to reappear on the small screen, a personal challenge? Whatever the reasons, Eva Grimaldi is determined to become one of the new competitors of the GF Vip:

My wife is very smart, she understands that this is work. And it is also a challenge. It means putting myself back on the line, questioning myself, I have so much to tell. I don’t consider it a new path, rather it seems to me that Big Brother has been built in recent years as a cross-section of society. I will enter on tiptoe. First of all I want a lot of lightness and I expect to feel free even if I am locked up in this House. I didn’t call anyone even though I know many ex gieffini, I didn’t want to ask for advice, I want to do my reality show. But Imma has to be careful because I admit it, I’m jealous, worse than Cipriani, I throw down the house, garden and fence. But I’m sure about Imma. And she is sure of me.

In short, all that remains is to wait for Friday at this point, the day in which Eva Grimaldi will capitulate in the House!