The cameras of the Gf surprised the Italian-American influencer having a very close conversation with the actor. The two were remembering their first meeting, then Soleil confided to him: “I can’t wait to see us out of here”.

Between one dance and another, on the evening of the party that took place on Saturday night in the house of Big Brother Vip, the cameras of the Gf framed the rapprochement between Soleil Sorge and Alex Belli. The two seem to get along well and that we have an excellent understanding, especially following the attacks that the young woman has suffered from the other competitors.

Soleil in fact gave “monkeys”To his companions in recent days, as they were screaming too much. An epithet that was not liked at all, especially to Ainett Stephens and at Selassie sisters since deemed racist. However, Alex always defended Soleil by stating that the girl did not want to to hurt none, much less discriminate.

The fact is that the two indulged in a somewhat nostalgic conversation about their first meeting, with Soleil saying:

Certain things are felt immediately. We talked for three seconds.

The two met at an event a few years ago and Alex reiterated the fact that from that moment on he hoped to meet her on other occasions as well. The actor also tells the influencer that, once they leave the show, he would like to take pictures of her. Soleil seems to be flattered by the proposal and, after whispering something in Alex’s ear, states:

I can’t wait to have the opportunity to see us out of here. I’m really glad I had you here.

Alex in love with his wife

Alex, however, it appears to be very much in love of his wife Delia Duran, Venezuelan model. The two got married last June 26 and his wife did not hesitate at the beginning of the reality show to show her jealousy of the beautiful husband.