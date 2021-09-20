You look like our mother. He always tells us to be smart, so as not to be trampled on. He worries about when he will be gone.

The story between Carmen and Enzo

The couple formed by Carmen Russo and Enzo Paolo Turchi is one of the longest-lived couples in the show. The dancer and actress, born in Genoa 61 years ago, met the man who would become the love of her life in 1982, at the theatre.

For many years Carmen Russo and her partner Enzo Paolo have wanted the arrival of a baby. A dream that was crowned in 2013 with the arrival of little Maria, which came into the world thanks to assisted fertilization. A gift that has helped to strengthen even more the love of the couple who in 2015 wanted to get married again to strengthen the promise of love that binds them.