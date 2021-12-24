Tonight, December 24th, Big Brother Vip will not go on the air. The reality show has accustomed its audience to a double date, on Mondays and Fridays; today, however, the program conducted by Signorini will make an exception. Here because.

The Big Brother Vip is the absolute reality of the moment and, in fact, each live show boasts an average of 4 and a half million of viewers. The path of Manuel Bortuzzo, Soleil Sorge, Manila Nazzaro and the other protagonists of the sixth edition keep the audience with the breathless every day, waiting for a new episode of the program to unravel what happened during the week.

Tonight, however, the program will leave his dry mouth fans, because it was deleted from the programming. How come the Christmas Eve transmission skips? Let’s find out together!

Big Brother Vip: tonight is not on the air

This evening, December 24, 2021, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, with Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli in the role of commentators, it will not air.

As can be seen from the official schedule Mediaset, in fact, the only episode of the week is that of Monday 20 December, which was broadcast a few days ago.

Up tonight Channel 5 the public will in fact enjoy typical Christmas programs and films of the season, waiting to find out what Vippons will do to celebrate in the Most spied house in Italy.

In particular, the Christmas concert, to be held atConciliation Auditorium with the conduct of Federica Panicucci, an annual event much loved by the public during which several Italian singers and they will not sing the typical songs of this magical period.

Even the December 31st the reality show will skip a appointment and, in fact, always will Federica Panicucci to carry on the first evening of Canale 5, with the usual concert of New Year’s.

As always, however, it will be possible to follow the Vippos through Mediaset Extra, which will broadcast live from the Cinecittà House 24 hours on 24.