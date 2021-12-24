Alessandro Basciano joined Big Brother a few days ago and is already making a lot of talk about himself. After Jessica’s outburst with him, however, it was his ex, Erjona Sulejmani, who unmasked him. According to the model, in fact, the former tempter would always act.

Alessandro Basciano to Big Brother has already done slaughter of hearts, putting in competition (as the authors really wanted) different vippone of the House.

After the closeness that has been created between him and Sophie in these hours Jessica Selassiè she accused him of making fun of her but, in the meantime, there is someone else outside the house did not spare him.

We are talking about Erjona Sulejmani, ex-girlfriend of the boy who today decided to break the silence.

“Alessandro Basciano? He acted for two months! “

Read also: Men and women, Basciano desperate: he still loves Erjona

Erjona Sulejmani and Alessandro Basciano they were together only a few months but, at least from what was shown on social media, theirs seemed a strong and true feeling. It had been Amedeo Venza, as Corriere dello Sport promptly reminded us, to reveal the truth about end of the story of the friend even if the real reasons that led the two to close are not never been specified.

“The former tempter of Temptation Island he strongly believed in this liaison and was ready to to make plans important with Erjona. But apparently over time something broke …“

the article read. In these hours, however, Gabriele Parpiglia a Casa Who has read a message that was sent to him by the ex of the tempter.

“Alexander? Yes is sold very welland but with me it didn’t last long recites, two months and I liquidated it. Think, I also took it to Fuerteventura, luckily I have it sent back“.

would have let Erjona know that, in all probability, she will soon enter the House for “unmask”The beautiful model live. How will he take it Basciano seeing it coming? And what the showgirl about his ex?

It might interest you: Temptation Island: Alessandro Basciano is the first tempter