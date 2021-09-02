The cast of Big Brother Vip 6 will most likely be made official next week, when Alfonso Signorini will reveal all the competitors who will enter the house. Surprisingly, however, there could also be Aldo Montano, the fencing champion, former historical boyfriend of Antonella Mosetti.

The cast of the Big Brother Vip 6 is about to be made official. The departure date for the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, in fact, it is set for Monday 13 September and soon it will be discovered who will be the competitors who will enter the most spied house in Italy. Despite the many rumors that have leaked out in recent weeks, there seems to be room for some more surprise.

In fact, among the names of the next competitors of the reality show, that of Aldo Montano. The fencing champion, who also participated in the last Tokyo Olympics, competing with his team, he would be ready to relaunch on television by accepting this new adventure. Will his name be confirmed?

GF Vip 6: Aldo Montano competitor?

Read also: Aldo Montano: what do you think of his ex Arcuri and Mosetti?

Aldo Montano, 42, has often been the focus of the gossip, starting from his long relationship with the showgirl Antonella Mosetti. Not only that, the fencing champion also participated in another one reality: in 2006, in fact, Montano had ventured into the experience of “The farm“, Which had also launched it on the small screen.

For some time, however, Aldo Montano he no longer has an opportunity on television and Alfonso Signorini would have offered it to him. However, there is one last obstacle to overcome: Aldo Montano is a athlete and belongs to the body of Blue Flames. Any work or experience must therefore obtain approval from the Ministry.

According to what reported by Davide Maggio, therefore, the agreement between Aldo Montano and the production of the Big Brother Vip would have already been achieved. Only the definitive confirmation is missing that will arrive when the Fiamme Azzurre have given their consent to the participation of the fencing champion in the reality show. If all goes well, Aldo Montano would certainly be a competitor perfect for the male parterre of the GF Vip!