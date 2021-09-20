Amedeo Goria is continually at the center of numerous controversies for his heavy attitudes to Big Brother Vip; the journalist is in fact one of the competitors in the new edition of the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, but his behavior is not at all pleasing to the fans of the program.

Ainett Stephens, tired of the continuous attempted approaches of Amedeo Goria, he decided to take matters into his own hands; the black Venus spoke clearly to the journalist inviting him to put a stop to his attitudes considered a little too pushed and explicit.

The fact however did not go down to the girlfriend of Goria that so thundered on social networks.

Ainett brakes Amedeo Goria

“You can see that you are a good person, this game between us was born just for fun and that’s okay. I’m in the game, it’s not a problem. The only thing is that I would like to avoid misunderstandings, since we sleep together, when we are together .. better to avoid. Yesterday you almost kissed me when we entered the room. This I had to tell you, now you have to evaluate yourself how far you have to go. So let’s just calm down. Let’s calm down ”.

Read also: Afternoon 5, Guenda: dad Amedeo Goria is still in love with mom

Amedeo Goria is one of the competitors of the new edition of Big Brother Vip; the attitudes that the journalist is holding inside the most spied house in Italy, however, are not at all pleasing the public.

By choice of the authors, the father of Guenda Goria shares a bed with the beautiful model Ainett Stephens and yesterday he became the protagonist of yet another unpleasant episode against the black Venus: Amedeo she decided to take off her underwear in bed to change directly under the sheets and put on her pajamas.

Ainett at that moment she was talking with other competitors and did not realize what was happening; the fact, however, has not escaped the eyes of the web and many are now asking for Alfonso Signorini to take heavy measures against the ex-husband of Maria Teresa Ruta.

Vera Miales, Goria’s young girlfriend, arises

It might interest you: Amedeo Goria and Vera go wild in bed

After yet another controversy that sees her boyfriend at the center, Vera Miales he has decided to intervene on social media and have his say; the young journalist in fact accuses Ainett to provoke Goria through skimpy clothing and attitudes that are not exactly chaste and pure:

“Dear Ainett, that’s enough now! It is enough to provoke because Amedeo is still a man and by dint of slamming c ** o and tits in his face, arbitrarily or not, he finds it hard to restrain himself ”.

Vera also caters to Francesca Cipriani rea, according to him to foment Ainette; according to Miales the two women would have agreed to “make their way” on the skin of her boyfriend. Finally, the young Moldovan also reproaches her partner:

“Dear Amedeo, my love. Heck, the game is good when it is short! You’re making me look like a happy cuckold in front of half of Italy. Just because I love you, I’m defending you with the sword. But now calm down for a moment and have respect for our relationship ”.

Who knows if Alfonso Signorini will deliver the messages of the Miales inside the house, directly to the interested parties; to find out we just have to wait for the next episode of Big Brother Vip aired this evening only ever on Channel 5!