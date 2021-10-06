First the knives, now the hugs. Have Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe made peace? Alfonso Signorini’s two commentators talked about themselves at the weekly Chi, then about their relationship, what they appreciate about each other. And in the end there are also signs of peace. It will be like this?

For Sonia Bruganelli television is a dream he knew would come true. For Adriana Volpe instead it is his present, his work, his independence. To the Big Brother Vip they met, they even clashed for one selfie too many. A clash that in the weekly Chi takes on other tones …

“I appreciate Adriana’s enormous desire to do her job well. Humanly we don’t know each other, I see her as a professional and I admire the passion she has for what she does. Before the debut he told me: ‘My heart is beating’. It didn’t beat me. For her, this job is her life and I admire her because she has overcome difficult moments, however, having to show herself serene in front of the cameras and it may have been tiring “ Read also: Adriana Volpe, the ex-husband blurts out: “You are false. Here is the truth “

What, on the other hand, does Adriana appreciate about Signora Bonolis? Not much to tell the truth. He makes jokes about his shoe cabinet, then says he appreciates his Tweety eyes, the cartoon canary.

And what’s not to like? For Sonia, Adriana is often afraid of disappointing her audience and, therefore, she is not always as sincere as she could allow herself to be ”. Naturally for Adriana the use she has made of social media in the past and in the present.

Have Sonia and Adriana decided to ‘put up with each other’?

The weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini, the same one who wanted them with him in this new adventure of Big Brother Vip, he wonders how much truth there is in their opposition. To answer is Sonia Bruganelli:

“It’s not part of the game, it’s just that we’re different. You have always tried to make a common front, but I don’t want to: we have different opinions and, when I accepted the GfVip, I said: ‘I have to be myself’. I don’t do this job, I’m behind the scenes so as not to expose myself and I don’t want to like it “

Direct question from Who: tell the other something that you have not yet been able to tell you. Sonia begins, then Adriana: