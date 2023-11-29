At the end of the GF episode, Sara Ricci makes a few too many revelations and is censored

A few days after his entry into the house of Big Brother Sara Ricci has already received a warning from the director. In detail, the competitor was censored after nominating Giulia Cecchettin. The reason? Let’s find out together!

Over the last few days there has been nothing but talk of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, the young girl killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. It’s about a affair of crime news that shocked theItaly entire which embraced the pain of the victim’s family.

Despite the competitors of the Big Brother are far from the news reported in newspapers and on social media, even within the most spied on house in Italy there has been talk of this affair. At the beginning of the live broadcast, it was Alfonso Signorini to deal with the topic of feminicide without naming names:

In Rome, 500 thousand people took to the streets, there were also many men to express their closeness to such an important issue, thanks to yet another feminicide…

At the end of the episode, Sara Ricci resumed the speech of the host telling thetenants of the house what happened to Giulia Cecchettin:

He took her life one step away from graduation. Everyone has talked about this story. She was a little girl… He was Italian, her ex-boyfriend. They were no longer together and he wouldn’t leave her. 15 years? No they were around 19/20 years old. She was about to graduate…

Sara Ricci’s surprised reaction

From the moment the competitor started telling the story history going into the smallest details, the authors of the program immediately proceeded to censor his revelations too many. Anyway, the actress had a surprised reaction given that the topic was raised by Alfonso Signorini in the episode: