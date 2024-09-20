‘Clarissa Burt did not recognize Loredana Lecciso, 14 years after their participation in the ‘Isola dei Famosi”. This is what we read on the web, following the showgirl’s entry into Big Brother to support her sister Amanda, a new competitor in the most spied-on house in Italy. “Why continue to write fake news? Why soil a nice and sincere hug? These words offend me”. So Loredana Lecciso comments to Adnkronos on what she calls “click-through titles”.

Loredana says she is sorry: “Beautiful, light and exciting moments are always tainted by a negative note from a certain bad taste press. Things are written that one is not aware of and no one does anything”. For Lecciso, what aired yesterday, September 19, on Canale 5 “was a nice moment but also important and exciting for my sister’s entrance”, she concludes.