Justin Geydzhi inflicted the first defeat in the UFC on Azerbaijani fighter Fiziev in four years

American mixed martial artist (MMA) Justin Gaethje defeated Azerbaijani Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 in London. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place on the night of Sunday, March 19, and lasted all three rounds. At the end of the fight, most of the judges gave the victory to the American.

Fiziev suffered his second defeat in the UFC and the first in four years. In April 2019, the Azerbaijani in his debut fight as part of the promotion lost to the Russian Magomed Mustafayev.