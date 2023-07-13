All three were released between 1995 and 1999 and therefore the announcement of this trilogy will certainly please those who played them at the time or those who want to rediscover these classics of the platform genre made by Crystal Dynamics.

Limited Run Games has joined forces with Square Enix to announce Gex Trilogy For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam). It is a collection that will include Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko.

Gex returns to PC and consoles thanks to the Carbon Engine

As in the case of the reissue of Tombi! for modern platforms, even in the case of Gex Trilogy the three games will not be remakes and remasters, rather versions updated through the Carbon Engine.

It is a proprietary software of Limited Run Games created with the aim of giving new life to outdated games which for various reasons are rare and difficult to find. Use the emulation as a foundation to then add and modify various elements, including interface, sound and features such as trophies and achievements. In short, there will certainly be some news, also from a graphic point of view, but for the moment no other details have been shared in this regard.

Likewise, we still don’t know the price and release date of Gex Trilogy, but like all games published by Limited Run Games, it will arrive both in digital format and in aphysical editionto the delight of all fans of the series.