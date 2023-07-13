Gex Trilogy is in development and will be released in switchesas announced Square Enix and Limited Run Games. gexis a platform series, which started in 1995. Gex: Enter the Gecko followed in 1998, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko closed the series in 1999. This marks the first time these games have been re-released on modern platforms. In addition, when using the Carbon Motor of Limited Run Gamesit is likely that we will see some improvements.

Here is the official slogan:

Queue time is imminent! Through the science of Motor Carbon, fans of gex will be able to visit again gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko in modern systems for the first time.

Take a look at the first official trailer below.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Does anyone have fond memories of gex? Or who knows him? Because this gecko appeared at the time when everyone wanted to have an animal pet as crash bandicoot or the infamous bubsy and all of them, all of them failed, well, except Crash who, for a while, was considered the mascot of PlayStation. But no one could ever be the “Mario” they wanted to be. In the case of gexI bought Enter from gecko because they described it as a super cool game and apparently the first game was supposed to have been a smash hit and I would have to know who this lizard was. The game is a parody of various movies and film genres with pathetic jokes and overly gringo references, I finished it because I had spent my precious money on the copy but… I would never play any game again! gex ever!