Although these adventures were developed by Crystal Dynamics at the time, it seems that the rights to them remained in the hands of Square Enix, which decided to revive them on past and new generation consoles.

According to Limited Run Games this compilation has the name of Gex Trilogy and comprises the original game plus its sequels, Enter the Gecko and Deep Cover Gecko.

It is the first time that all these titles have reached modern systems. The company mentions that this is thanks to the use of the Carbon Engine, a graphics engine.

Confirmed consoles so far are PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Fountain: Crystal Dynamics.

Square Enix registered on December 15, 2021 the trademark of gex before the European Union, which is a sign that the return of this character and his games is something that was calculated a long time ago.

The first game in the series first came out in April 1995 on the 3DO and later came to PlayStation, Sega Saturn and PC. Regarding the second, he did it in February 1998 on PlayStation. Unlike the original which was in 2D the sequel was in 3D with polygonal graphics.

It was also available on the Nintendo 64, PC, and Game Boy Color. The third, Gex: Deep Cover Geckowas also in 3D and first debuted on PlayStation in March 1999, later coming to N64 and GBC.

The fourth game in the series was in development for the PlayStation 2 and GameCube, but Eidos Interactive lost interest in the franchise.

Fountain: Crystal Dynamics.

So it ended up being cancelled. The new compilation of games will be released in physical and digital format but has no date yet.

