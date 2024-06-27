On the left Fabio Bosatelli, president of Gewiss, on the right Paolo Cervini, CEO of Gewiss

Gewiss, target of one billion in turnover in five years

During the presentation of Gewiss’ 2023 budget, which saw the leading group in the electrotechnical sector close the year with a Record turnover of over 620 million and an EBITDA of 100 millionPaolo Cervini, CEO of Gewiss, outlined the company’s strategy in pursuing the objective of becoming an international player in the electrotechnical sector, maintaining a management oriented more towards a managerial rather than entrepreneurial vision.

Gewiss, founded 54 years ago in Bergamo and now part of the family holding Polifin together with Costim and Chorus Life, has reported a growth of 34% compared to the previous year with a cash flow generated that was over 70 million euros.

Fabio Bosatelli, current president of Gewiss and son of the founder, underlined that despite global challenges such as geopolitical tensions and economic instability, 2023 was an extraordinary year for the company. He attributed this success to the passion, tenacity and determination of the entire company staff.

Furthermore, CEO Cervini emphasized that Gewiss adopted an expansion strategy on various fronts during the year, focusing efforts ongeographic expansion, strengthening the product and solution portfolio, and broadening sales channels. This commitment has been supported by strategic acquisitions, such as those of Performance iN Lighting and Pulsar Engineering/ThinKnx, the latter seen as an opportunity to develop intelligent infrastructures and strengthen Gewiss’ international presence.

At the moment Italy remains the main market for Gewiss, followed by Germany, France and Spainrequiring a high level of business performance and making digitalization a key element for future success.

Furthermore, the Group boasts a long tradition of innovation, with 600 international patents in the building, energy, mobility and installation divisions. And now CEO Cervini aims to reach a turnover of one billion euros in the next five years: “We are aiming for a billion in the next 5 years, a good managerial path combined with M&A operations are fundamental in this sense”, admits Cervini.

Furthermore, Gewiss also presented its second sustainability report, which Cervini described as “a summary of the path undertaken”. The company reported a 14% reduction in energy consumption, a 31% decrease in natural gas use and a 24% reduction in direct CO2 emissions. Gewiss has also invested in employee training, with 43,249 hours of training provided and 97% of permanent employment contracts, demonstrating a commitment to social and environmental sustainability.