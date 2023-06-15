In 1970, a group of Buddhist monks traveled nearly a thousand kilometers on a pilgrimage through Japan. From Toyama to Kumamoto, their faces covered with large straw hats and dressed in black robes, they stood out like spots on a soiled landscape that they aspired to regenerate. Loaded with shell instruments and drums, they went from factory to factory, camping nearby to carry out their ceremonies. rites abhichara (black magic) used to curse factory owners responsible for disease-causing toxic emissions, such as Itai-itai(oh, oh, so called because of the pain it causes) and Yokkaichi’s asthma, among the most vulnerable citizens of the area, whom they visited in hospitals as part of the procession.

The group adopted the name of Jusatsu Kito Sodan (monks who bring the curse) and they were joined by other branches of Buddhism, as well as students and activists in what was the first great environmental mobilization in Japan (in recent times it has found its continuity in the JKS47 group and their protests against nuclear power). Among these was the photojournalist Mitsutoshi Hanaga (Tokyo, 1933-1999), a prolific but little-known author who covered various aspects of Japan’s postwar counterculture scene, both performances and artistic manifestations such as street protests, and whose work has been re-evaluated in recent years. Through his camera, he would record those practices of esoteric Buddhism influenced by avant-garde activism; a form of revenge on behalf of the dead destined to hammer consciences, not with noise but with echo.

Some of these images can be seen at Getxophoto, which celebrates its seventeenth screaming Pause!. An invitation to interrupt the productive rhythm, to rethink the myth of productivity. Stopping to reset a system that presents failures in a time of haste, hyper-productivity and permanent connection, where leisure has become inseparable from consumption and doing many things is the only way to deal “with the contemporary syndrome that expresses fear to miss the latest, whatever, whether we are interested or not: the series of the month, the scandal of the week, the story of the day”, highlights María Ptqk, festival curator. “Stopping—or being present in another way—has become a revolutionary gesture.”

Image belonging to the series ‘Lapsus’. Susana Blasco

Among the 22 artists who exhibit their work, both indoors and outdoors, the work of Susana Blasco (Zaragoza, 1972) stands out under the title lapses presents a series of collages made using a selection of photographs belonging to the Kutxa Photo Library. Divided into two clearly differentiated parts, the repetitive and fragmented geometric compositions superimposed on the original images allude to the tension generated between serenity and mental noise, as well as the transit between both states. They suggest that time between two limits that we call lapse, but also the meaning of lapse as the carelessness or error that is committed in the expression, or the one that refers to a failed act that reveals a fear or repressed desire.

English photographer Stephen Gill (Bristol, 1973) thought about everything that happens in a specific place while we are not there when he installed two wooden pillars in front of the windows of his house in Sweden, whose views extend over an extensive plain. That’s where it came from The Pillar, one of the most acclaimed works of the author, where he emphasizes his passion for the natural world to, without even being behind the camera, immerse the viewer in the mysterious world of birds distanced from the noise and energy of what we call civilization . The author placed a camera with a sensor that was activated by movement on one of the pillars. In this way, over the course of four years, he was able to capture the powerful images of birds that, attracted by the other pillar, entered and left the frame. “I have never seen birds this way,” writes Karl Ove Knausgård in the text that accompanies the work collected in a photobook published by Nobody Books. “As independent creatures with independent lives. Ancient, always improvising, perpetually entangled with the forces of nature, and yet indulging too. And so infinitely alien to us.

Image belonging to the series ‘Protege Noctem’, 2020. Mattia Balsamini

Can you imagine that the Earth was permanently illuminated? Such a delusion was attempted in the 1990s in a project, sponsored by Europe and the USSR, to reflect sunlight through a network of satellites and offer total lighting to our planet. Fortunately the project failed, however, 83% of the world’s population cannot see the Milky Way: due to light pollution, the closed night is already something exceptional. Something as harmful for the plant world as for the animal. Epidemiologists consider this excess of light a risk factor as harmful as pollution, alcohol and tobacco. So, Protect Noctemthe project carried out by the photographer Mattia Balsamini (Pordenone, Italy, 1987) and the journalist Raffaele Panizza document the fight against the disappearance of the night and its creatures carried out by science together with citizen activists.

That “revenge is a kind of savage justice” the philosopher Francis Bacon already said. Something that became a fantasy for the multimedia artist Lucas Bambozzi (São Paulo, Brazil, 1976) in whose installations the trees, fed up with the consequences of living surrounded by asphalt, trap the cars. Like the Volkswagen beetle that hangs from a eucalyptus tree that grew on a farm near São Paulo, recently devastated by fire. The project is accompanied by photographs, videos and a photo novel that ironize the change in status of this invention that revolutionized the world and that has a lot to do with the environmental degradation we are experiencing today.

‘Mitsutoshi Hanaga. Collective of Monks Praying to Kill Owners of Corporation Responsible for Environmental Pollution‘. Beach 1. Getxo. Biscay. Until June 25.

‘Susan Blasco. lapses‘. Market facade. Getxo. Biscay. Until June 25.

‘The Pillar. stephen gill‘. Ereaga Elevator. Getxo. Biscay. Until June 25.

‘Protect Noctem. Mattia Balsamini‘. Punta Begona Galleries. Getxo. Biscay. Until June 25.

‘Lucas Bambozzi. A vingança is a kind of selvagem justice‘. Old gas station. Getxo. Biscay. Until June 25

