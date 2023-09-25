Anyone looking for a beautiful desert landscape photograph can find many options in the Getty Images photo archive.

But let’s say instead you’re looking for a wide-angle shot of a “hot pink plastic saguaro cactus with big arms sticking out, surrounded by sand, in a sunrise landscape.” Getty Images says its AI image generator can now be asked to create one on the spot.

The Seattle-based company is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that artificial intelligence poses to its business. First, it sued a major provider of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was “blatant infringement” of Getty’s image collection “on a staggering scale.”

But on Monday, it also joined the small but growing market of AI-powered image makers with a new service that lets its customers create novel images based on Getty’s vast library of human-shot photos.

The difference, said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images, is that this new service is “commercially viable” for business clients and “wasn’t trained on the open internet with stolen images.”

Peters compared it to some of the pioneers in AI-generated imagery, such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stability AI from OpenAI, creator of Stable Diffusion.

“We have concerns with those services, how they were built, what they were built on, how they do or don’t respect creators’ rights, and how they actually fuel deepfakes and other things like that,” Peters said in an interview.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this year in federal court in Delaware, Getty alleged that London-based Stability AI copied more than 12 million photographs from its collection, along with captions and metadata, without permission, “ as part of its efforts to build a competitive business.”

Getty said in the lawsuit that it is entitled to damages of up to $150,000 for each infringed work, an amount that could theoretically total $1.8 billion. Stability is seeking to dismiss or advance the case, but has not formally responded to the underlying allegations.

Peters detailed that the new service, called Generative AI by Getty Images, emerged from a long-standing collaboration with Nvidia, a Californian technology company and chip manufacturer. The collaboration, Peters claims, preceded the legal claims against Stability AI and is created through Edify, a model of Nvidia’s generative AI division, Picasso.

It promises “full indemnification for commercial use” and aims to avoid intellectual property risks that have made companies wary of using generative AI tools.

Getty contributors will also be paid for including their images in the training set, built in as part of royalty obligations, so the company “actually shares revenue with them over time rather than paying a fee.” only or not pay it at all.” ”Peters explained.