Popular social network among Bolsonaro supporters had a request to recover the federal deputy’s account denied by the TSE

The social network Gettr activated the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Tuesday (8.Nov. Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) on the platform. Here’s the intact of the order (344 KB).

The TSE ordered the removal of Zambelli’s page on the social network, as well as on other platforms. 🇧🇷Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram. The Gettr is popular with the president’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the document, the platform requests full or partial access to the process documents by lawyers on the social network. According to Getrr representatives, “There can be no secrecy for anyone who is effectively a legitimate interested party or party to the case” and that not having the documents “it even makes it impossible to choose the defense mechanism to be used🇧🇷

On Friday (Nov 4), the assistant judge of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Marco Antonio Martin Vargas, denied the social network’s request to restore Zambelli’s page.

The deputy had her social media accounts suspended on November 1 after the TSE decision

On Wednesday (Nov 2), the congresswoman was prohibited by Martin Vargas from creating new profiles on the platforms until the diploma of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as President of the Republic, which must be done by December 19. However, on the same day, Zambelli made new accounts, which have also been overturned in confidential TSE decisions.

Gettr founder and CEO Jason Miller was a spokesman for former US President Donald Trump.

According to official site of the platform, there was a 500% increase in registrations from Brazil after the presidential election, which represented a 20% growth in the number of Brazilian users. Only since the 2nd round, on October 30, the network received more than 225 thousand new accounts. Brazilians represent 17.4% of all users of the gettr🇧🇷

🇧🇷Brazilians migrated to Gettr in the last week why know that the platform will defend their right to express themselves freely and safeguard their ability to access important information on matters of interest to them🇧🇷 said Miller.