In 2022, Ana Sancho and Noelia Terrer already talked about how important it is to share household chores among all members of a family. They did so in their book Shared chores, happy family (Bunk bed), in which they talked about the benefits of turning parents and children into a team. “It is good for children to help with any household chores because they feel involved and important. They also learn skills and develop abilities. But the most important reason is that it encourages autonomy and that has a positive impact on the development of self-esteem and self-confidence,” she confirms. Blanca Santos Gimenez, Child and adolescent psychologist, director of Blue Psychotherapy and teacher of Psychology at San Pablo CEU University.

Of all these tasks, those that take place in the kitchen are usually especially rewarding and beneficial for children because, in Santos’ words, they become familiar with food and enjoy preparing it: “And this fosters a healthy relationship with food: they try and discover new flavours and cooking methods, which bring them closer to food in a fun way. An emotionally positive environment around food makes it a nourishing experience, both physically and emotionally.”

Rosa Mª Nieves, general manager of the cooking school for children Kitchen Academy and a trained psychologist, adds that by participating in culinary tasks, the kitchen becomes a perfect instrument for developing experiential learning: “Such as teamwork, respect for the tastes of others and our own, practicing patience, tolerance and order.”

“Furthermore, on a neuropsychological level, they develop executive, planning and attention functions, as well as working and procedural memory, fine psychomotor skills…”, Nieves adds. On the other hand, as Santos explains, on a sensory level, children get to know textures, flavours and smells that stimulate their sensory perception: “And they learn the importance of doing things carefully. As if that were not enough, they also get to know, through the dishes they prepare, different cultures, traditions and they even practice mathematics, if they have to calculate with the weights of the ingredients.” The expert adds that children can also expand their knowledge of nutrition if, from a young age in the kitchen, they are taught the impact of what they eat, “always adapting the information to their age.”

Children who help in the kitchen learn about different cultures, traditions and even practice math. Halfpoint Images (Getty Images)

To encourage them to get into the kitchen and become interested in the processes, it is important, Santos recommends, that they see it reflected in their parents: “They see us cooking, take them to the market to then cook the food we have bought, consult recipe books with them, go to the markets in the places we visit while on vacation…”. Another option is to sign them up for cooking workshops, some of which are for the whole family.

Controlling kitchen hazards

“Cooking is no more risky than any other activity that children do (hit by a racket while playing tennis, falling off a bike, slipping in the pool). The key is to know what these risks are in order to prevent them, such as cuts, burns and food contamination,” says the director of Kitchen Academy.

This expert also recommends starting with very basic tasks to adapt them to their age as they grow. “From the age of two, they can be involved in simple tasks related to the kitchen: washing food, organizing it (fridge, shelves, etc.), drying and placing away items used for cooking. Little by little, parents can provide them with more complex tasks,” she suggests. For example, cutting, such as chopping, which they can begin to do between the ages of three and five.

Another idea she suggests is to start with baking recipes: “They really like them and they are tasks in which they can get involved with chores like mixing or sifting, actions that do not involve any danger.” But she warns that adults must always be present while their children are cooking.

That’s what Angie López (Madrid, 55 years old) did with her daughter Hanna (Madrid, 20 years old). “When she was six years old, we started making different types of cakes together. Little by little, the recipes became more complicated, until at 12 or 13 years old she was already making cookies and quesadillas without any help, handling the oven with great confidence. She had a lot of fun because afterwards she would invite her friends over for dinner,” recalls the mother. López admits that when Hanna was a teenager she learned different techniques by imitating her and now no recipe can resist her, which has been very useful for the Erasmus she has done and in which she has always cooked, which has guaranteed her good nutrition during all that time living abroad.

In any case, Nieves insists on the importance of establishing rules from the beginning and stresses that cooking is not a game: “It is important to explain to them what we are doing and encourage them to do it too. This means letting them cut or put food in pans with hot oil.” And she points out that it is the parents who have to prepare themselves to overcome those fears of cutting or burning themselves, which often overwhelm them.

