The pink pass has become more expensive again.

Having your own car means freedom, but there is a price tag attached to this freedom. Second-hand cars are becoming more and more expensive, petrol is becoming more expensive and, to make matters worse, a driver’s license is also becoming more expensive. It’s all not easy.

Of course you are curious how expensive a driver’s license will be in 2023. We can tell you that, because the CBR has sorted that out. The last time they researched this was two years ago, so it’s about time for an update.

According to the new research by the CBR, you now spend an average of € 3,060. This means that a driving license has become more than €600 more expensive compared to two years ago, according to the CBR. Funnily enough, they communicated an average of €2,750 in 2021, which is only a difference of €310. Anyway: a driver’s license is more expensive in 2023.

The extra costs are not because people need more lessons. The average is still 43 hours, just like two years ago. The CBR does not mention an average price, but to give you an idea: 80% of the candidates pay between €45 and €61 per hour.

The exam is a relatively small cost item in the overall picture. The theory exam nowadays costs €41 and the practical exam €125.75. Which is of course still a considerable amount. You should not think about that if you want to take your exam a little relaxed.

Source: CBR

Photo credit: @stephenotto, via Autoblog Spots

This article Getting your driver’s license: that’s how expensive it is in 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#drivers #license #expensive