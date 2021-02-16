Get vaccinated against the coronavirus without getting out of the car It is the new bet that the Government of Chile deployed this week in the capital and that this Tuesday will serve to inoculate hundreds of people, a logistics strategy rather than putting the South American country at the forefront in vaccination in Latin America.

In the vicinity of the emblematic National Stadium, in the south of Santiago, dozens of vehicles line up to enter a health circuit in which the first stop is vaccination and the second, a parking lot, which functions as an observation area for possible adverse reactions.

From inside her car, without having to get out, Paula Escobar, 45, receives her first dose, not without the nurse asking her medical history and Make sure you belong to one of the target groups on the vaccination schedule.

A person is vaccinated against Covid-19 in their vehicle at the National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). Photo EFE

“By car it is much more comfortable because one is not so afraid of being infected, there is a lot of social distance and I am calmer, “Escobar, a public official considered an essential worker, told Efe.

The cars are distributed among ten health posts where in a matter of minutes dozens of inoculates are dispatched, a strategy that had already been deployed for testing and taking PCR tests and that now allows 500 people to be vaccinated a day, reported Andrés Zarhi, the mayor of the capital Ñuñoa neighborhood.

“I hope this works, I hope that in a month it will be fine the situation and, after getting vaccinated today, I think I have half the way, “Rosana Jofré, 60, who was vaccinated in her car this Tuesday because she suffers from various chronic diseases, explained to Efe.

For the administrative Lidia Lillo, in charge of collecting patient data, this system supposes “A relief” since “for health personnel it is also a safer method,” he told Efe.

Vaccinated

In Chile, where 18 million people live, more than 2 million have been vaccinated against covid-19 with at least one dose of Pfizer or Sinovac since the massive inoculation began on February 3, a figure that puts the South American country at the forefront of vaccination in the region.

According to data from the University of Oxford, until February 15 Chile was the fifth country in the world and the first in Latin America to administer more doses per number of inhabitants after inoculating 11.2% of its population, a figure much higher than that of Brazil (2,5 Skill in negotiating vaccines, which has served to guarantee 35 million doses from various laboratories and the Covax platform, as well as the extensive network of primary care that runs throughout the country, are two of the key ingredients that, according to experts, have accelerated immunization.

Dozens of people in their vehicles wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19, at the National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). Photo EFE

In the Metropolitan Region, which houses the capital and where more than seven million people live, more than 120 different vaccination points, which include hospitals, schools, sports stadiums and even a score of buses.

The objective of the Government, which has also approved the AstraZeneca vaccine and has been evaluating the authorization of Russian Sputnik V for weeks, is to inoculate the population at risk – almost 5 million people – before the end of the first quarter and 80% of the rest of the total population before June.

The pandemic has already caused more than 780,000 infected and about 20,000 deaths since the beginning of March in Chile, which passed its first major peak in July and is mired in a second wave.

Source: EFE

PB