The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Colombiafans of the sport are eager to see their team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Within the campus commanded by Nelson Abadía is Linda Caicedoa forward of barely 18 years old who plays for Real Madrid in Spain and who is called to be the great promise of Colombian women’s football.
The women’s Colombian team will play his third world Cupafter their participation in Germany 2011 (was eliminated in the group stage), and Canada 2015 (He managed to qualify for the round of 16). We review the profile of Caicedo, who will seek, together with the rest of the squad, to further improve his country’s performance in the top tournament.
When did Linda Caicedo debut with the Colombian team?
He debuted with the national team on November 12, 2019 against the Argentine team.
What experience does Caicedo have with the Colombian teams?
On July 3, 2022, she was called up by coach Nelson Abadía for the 2022 Women’s Copa América played in her country, where she was chosen as the best player.
Then, in the U-20 Women’s World Cup held in Costa Rica, she scored two goals against New Zealand, which qualified for the Quarterfinals.
She was part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. Being captain and reference, she guided the team to the final of the tournament, being the first time that a Colombian team, of all categories, reached the final of a world cup.
Caicedo took the Silver Ball and the Bronze Boot in the tournament.
Participations in Copa America
|
TOURNAMENT
|
CAMPUS
|
RESULT
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
Women’s America Cup 2022
|
COLOMBIA
|
RUNNER-UP
|
6
|
2
Participations in World Cups
|
TOURNAMENT
|
CAMPUS
|
RESULT
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
U-20 World Cup 2022
|
COSTA RICA
|
QUARTER FINALS
|
4
|
2
|
Under-17 World Cup 2022
|
INDIA
|
RUNNER-UP
|
6
|
4
Where did Linda Caicedo play before coming to Real Madrid?
He debuted in professional soccer with the cali america, with just 14 years old, on July 15, 2019, against Cortuluá. He entered at 74 ′ and only needed a few minutes to show his magic on the court. Beating three opponents, he shot on goal and scored the winning goal for his team. Caicedo finished that league as the top scorer with seven goals in seven games, including one in the final to give her team the title and crown herself national champion.
At the beginning of 2020, the young woman signed for the Deportivo Cali for three seasons. In 2021 she won her second national title and she played her first Copa Libertadores Femenina, where she scored four goals, although her team was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Her level earned her the call to the Colombian national team.
When did Linda Caicedo arrive at Real Madrid?
On February 24, 2023, two days after reaching the age of majority, her signing for Real Madrid was confirmed, being the first Colombian to be part of the women’s section of that club. She made her debut on March 4, 2023 with the Real Madrid shirt against Alhama CF. She entered at 74 ′ and had chances to score. On March 9, 2023, she scored her first goal as a Real Madrid player in the white team’s 1-2 victory against Villarreal in the Copa de la Reina, which served to give her team a pass to the semifinals.
How was Caicedo’s fight against cancer?
In 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, undergoing surgery to remove the tumor. At that time she was 15 years old and she was already one of the great figures of Deportivo Cali. Linda Caicedo defeated cancer, she was champion with Deportivo Cali in 2021 and now she is going through the best moment of her career.
National championships
|
QUALIFICATION
|
CLUB
|
COUNTRY
|
YEAR
|
FEM LEAGUE
|
AMERICA CALI
|
COLOMBIA
|
2019
|
FEM LEAGUE
|
DEP CALI
|
COLOMBIA
|
2021
individual distinctions
|
DISTINCTION
|
YEAR
|
Top scorer in the Women’s Professional League (7 goals)
|
2019
|
Best player Copa América Femenina
|
2022
|
Silver Ball U-17 Women’s World Cup
|
2022
|
Bronze Loot U-17 Women’s World Cup
|
2022
|
Best XI of Conmebol (IFFHS)
|
2022
|
Best Under-20 player of Conmebol (IFFHS)
|
2022
|
Best Player Women’s Revelations Cup
|
2023
