The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Argentina, soccer fans are also looking forward to seeing the team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, of the July 20 to August 20, 2023.
This will be the ninth edition of the World Cup and the “Albiceleste” team will compete for the fourth time in its history. The fact is that in none of the previous ones could he win a game. From the hand of Germán Portanova as DT and Stephanie Banini within the field of play, the Argentine team wants to give the note.
Precisely, who plays for Atlético Madrid in Spain is the great figure and the greatest hope of the national team, although she herself has admitted that getting past the first round would be like winning the World Cup. We review her profile.
How many World Cups did Banini play with the Argentine team?
Banini has played a World Cup, and this will be the second: wore the emblematic shirt number 10 of Argentina in the World Cup in France 2019 and was the captain of a team that for the first time scored points in a World Cup.
Why was she removed by coach Borrello and how long was she without being called up to the Argentine team?
Once that World Cup ended, Banini and other leaders of the team, such as Ruth Bravo and Belén Potassa, They were marginalized by the then coach Carlos Borrello for demanding a TC with “trained people with sufficient experience.” Without its top figures, Argentina won the silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games by losing in the final to Colombia on penalties. Borrello left his position in 2021, Germán Portanova, the current DT, took over, who summoned her for July 2022, where he played again after three years of absence in the selected
Banini, in the ideal XI of the decade in South America
Banini was chosen by the International Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) as part of the South American ideal team for the 2011-2020 decade. “The truth is that it is an honor for me to belong to this eleven with spectacular players. I am very grateful for being part of this great team,” said Banini.
His career and present
Banini, 33, was born in Mendoza and made his debut as a soccer player with Colo Colo in Chile in 2011. He later played for Washington Spirit in the United States, Valencia and Levante in Spain, while he currently plays for Atlético Madrid in that country. , where he has a contract until 2024.
It will be his last World Cup
“This would be my last World Cup. My generation has suffered many injuries due to not being well prepared or having had support like in men’s football. That’s where we got quite touched, the fact of being a mother is also in some cases a decision to make and it takes you away from the sport, ”he told ESPN.
national titles
|
QUALIFICATION
|
CLUB
|
COUNTRY
|
YEAR
|
OPENING
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2011
|
CLOSURE
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2011
|
OPENING
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2012
|
CLOSURE
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2012
|
OPENING
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2013
|
CLOSURE
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2013
|
OPENING
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2014
|
CLOSURE
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2014
|
CHAMPIONS CUP
|
COLOR COLOR
|
CHILI
|
2015
|
QUEEN’S CUP
|
ATL MADRID
|
SPAIN
|
2022-23
international titles
|
Qualification
|
Club
|
Country and city
|
Year
|
Libertadores Cup
|
Colo Colo
|
Vitoria de Santo Antao, Brazil
|
2012
|
South American Games
|
Argentina
|
Santiago, Chile
|
2014
individual distinctions
|
DISTINCTION
|
YEAR
|
Best female soccer athlete in Chile
|
2013
|
Raíces Award – Athlete Category
|
2020
|
Ideal South American Team of the Decade 2011-2020 (IFFHS)
|
2021
|
FIFA/FIFPro World XI Women
|
2021
