Land Van Ons is a citizens’ cooperative that buys depleted agricultural land for the restoration of biodiversity and landscape. Two-thirds of our country consists of agricultural land, which is therefore the key to more biodiversity. The podcast appears irregularly and visits purchased plots. De Rijp, for example, in North Beemster. There is a plot, fertilized by idealistic volunteers, who do everything to get the soil working again. They are helped by a biodynamic farmer. Ever heard of cow horn circles and do you know what they are for, and what beetle beds and strip farming are? No? Then visit podcast Land Of Us.

