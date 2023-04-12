Sublimation tumblers have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their versatility and the ability to customize them with unique designs. These tumblers are perfect for people who are looking for a practical yet personalized drinkware option.

What are sublimation tumblers?

Sublimation tumblers are made of stainless steel and come with a vacuum-sealed lid to keep drinks at their desired temperature. The exterior of the tumbler is coated with a white polyester coating that is specially designed for sublimation printing. Sublimation printing is a process where an image is printed onto a special transfer paper and then transferred onto the substrate using heat and pressure. This process ensures that the design is permanent and will not fade or peel off.

Why choose sublimation tumblers?

One of the main advantages of sublimation tumblers is the ability to create unique and personalized designs. The white polyester coating on the tumbler provides a blank canvas for designers to unleash their creativity. From family photos to company logos, the design possibilities are endless. Additionally, sublimation printing allows for full-color printing, which means that intricate designs with multiple colors can be printed without any loss of quality.

Another advantage of sublimation tumblers is their durability. Stainless steel is a sturdy material that can withstand daily use and occasional drops without denting or scratching. The vacuum-sealed lid ensures that drinks stay hot or cold for hours, making it a practical choice for people on the go.

20oz sublimation tumbler

Gobesin is a leading brand that offers a range of sublimation tumblers, including the popular 20oz sublimation tumbler. This tumbler is made of 304 stainless steel and comes with a clear plastic lid that has a sliding closure to prevent spills. The tumbler has a white polyester coating that is specially designed for sublimation printing.

The 20oz sublimation tumbler is perfect for personal or business use. It can be customized with any design, making it a great gift option for friends and family. Additionally, businesses can use these tumblers as promotional items by adding their logo or branding to the tumbler.

How to sublimate the 20oz sublimation tumbler?

Sublimating the 20oz sublimation tumbler is a straightforward process. The first step is to create the design using graphic design software such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator. Once the design is ready, it needs to be printed onto sublimation transfer paper using a sublimation printer.

Next, the transfer paper is placed onto the tumbler and secured using heat-resistant tape. The tumbler and transfer paper is then placed in a heat press and heated at the required temperature and pressure for the specified duration. After the heating process is complete, the transfer paper is removed to reveal the permanent and vibrant design.

Conclusion

Sublimation tumblers are a practical and customizable drinkware option that is perfect for personal or business use. The Gobesin 20oz sublimation tumbler is a popular choice that offers durability and a blank canvas for designers to create unique and personalized designs. With the right equipment and software, sublimating these tumblers is a straightforward process that produces permanent and high-quality results.