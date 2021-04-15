Having a sick relative in Venezuela raises as many fears as questions and the first is to which center to take a patient with coronavirus. In the middle of large information black hole which is the Venezuelan State, one of its citizens has opted for technology and has created an application that, like the famous Waze, shows where to turn.

The designer of the web application is José Miguel Avendaño, who considers himself a data science apprentice and has been planning his project for a year. However, he only launched to put it online two weeks ago before the new wave of covid-19, which arrived in Venezuela in March.

“I realized that I do not even know where the assistance centers are in Venezuela (…) because the information does not exist,” Avendaño explains to the EFE agency about the beginning of his project, which still does not have a commercial name and should be consulted in the web “javenda.me”.

A line to be treated at a field hospital for patients with covid-19 in Caracas, days ago. Photo: EFE

Where to go?

The pressure came when a couple of friends contracted covid-19 and the woman had to go to the hospital. So her husband asked her the question that everyone asks in Venezuela, “Where am I going?” And Avendaño, like the majority of citizens, did not quite know what to answer.

“This made me speed up the research and development of this visualization a bit. In three days I was able to make the product because this type of application had not done it before,” explains the creator of the program.

To tell how it was possible, Avendaño goes back a year in the narrative to affirm that, then and thanks to a journalist friend, he had access to what in Venezuela is a large mine and elsewhere is public information, a list of medical centers.

On his website and on a map of Venezuela, he located them all, but the precision was not adequate, either because the information was incomplete, or because the addresses in the country are an absolute chaos, with names of streets and municipalities repeated until the satiety -Libertador, Bolívar, Sucre or Miranda- and without numbers in the buildings.

“Knowing that there was no precise clarity on the locations led me to think that it would be interesting for people to report address failures,” he explains.

Thus began a process of interaction with users, who began to clarify the location of medical centers so that the next one who needed it, could come with greater precision.

Health workers in a hospital in the capital of Venezuela. Photo: EFE

No official information

Sources from the medical organization Monitor Salud denounced EFE that the first of the problems faced by covid-19 patients in Venezuela is precisely knowing what to do, since there is no information about the centers to go to or how to act with the first symptoms.

“There is no information from the governing body, government or Ministry of Health, nor campaigns to make known which are the sentinel hospitals (designated to attend the pandemic) really. (Patients do not know) where they should go and what to do when they have these symptoms “, they explain.

Therefore, they add, people search on their own for information from sources they consider reliable such as the World Health Organization (WHO), medical associations or even prestigious doctors who publish on their social networks centers to go or what to do when someone gets it.

Venezuela faces a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, under strong secrecy from the government about the places available for care. Photo: EFE

The second problem, once the centers are located, is to know if there are beds available in them, since the government of Nicolás Maduro has not published statistics on the occupation of hospital beds or intensive care units.

That information is hidden Venezuelan citizens and, therefore, including it in the application is the next step for Avendaño, who comments that he is interested in updating the program with everything “that allows promoting citizen participation and making the citizen aware that it can generate data” .

Therefore, it needs the feedback from Venezuelans, but “the good thing about today is the development of the technologies and facilities” they offer, which means that the only cost of developing an application like yours is only time. employee.

For this reason, he underlines that he already works with the so-called “consensus algorithms” that allow that “if someone arrives and says that the beds in such a hospital are full, and the information is a lie”, other users, with their data disprove and thus generate complete and useful information for all.

“To the extent that this information is disseminated, bearing in mind that the covid situation will not end tomorrow or the day after tomorrow (…) I think it is necessary to move towards that, it is not something optional, as long as we do not have a government that creates mechanisms to make this information available, “he says.

Information, data, which are essential for Venezuelans to overcome covid-19 and which are not available to them today.

Source: EFE

