Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the planet today. Variations in temperatures, droughts, the melting of glaciers and floods are increasingly persistent. In this context, one of the most worrying effects of global warming is access to water, since it will alter hydrological resources and make the availability of this resource more unpredictable.

Most countries exert unprecedented pressure on water resources. The world population is growing rapidly and estimates show that, with current practices, by 2030 the difference between projected demand and available supply of water in the world will be 40%.

In recent years, Latin America and the Caribbean, despite having almost a third of the planet’s water resources, have increasingly shown signs of water stress. This means that the supply of water is not sufficient to meet the needs of the population, agriculture, industries and ecosystems. It is mainly caused by drought, but also by the overexploitation of aquifers, water pollution and the general and indiscriminate increase in demand, generating negative consequences such as food shortages, population migration and loss of biodiversity.

In Latin America and the Caribbean there are 173 million cultivated hectares, which represents 14% of the world’s agricultural production. By contrast, around 150 million people live in areas with severe water scarcity, according to World Bank figures.

The region’s development has been inadvertently driven by water. in his report “Water matters: resilient, inclusive and green growth through water security in Latin America”, the World Bank raises the guidelines for prioritizing the resource as a political, economic and social issue, giving it the deserved weight for its conservation.

Matanza-Riachuelo River in La Boca, Buenos Aires. Photo: World Bank

Improve water management

Latin America registers a low performance in water management, mainly due to the absence of basic institutions and regulations. Even the countries with the most advanced infrastructures continue to perform poorly, due to the fact that public supply and sanitation service companies have very high operation and maintenance costs, which is aggravated in a context of higher levels of consumption and losses of vital liquid. Identifying these challenges will allow you to set the right course to deal with the problem more clearly.

According to the report, water management is defined as the processes that are carried out to preserve and maximize its proper use. This will be possible through solid policies, institutions and projects in charge of this work, improving technological autonomy, accountability and transparency in administration. One example has been investment in new wastewater treatment technologies that can extract methane from organic matter to produce electricity, as is practiced in countries in the region such as Mexico and Peru.

As another priority point, the World Bank promotes a change in the view we have of water to give great importance to the idea that it is a limited resource. Its demand continues to increase with the growth of population and industries, resulting in scarcity. Giving it a more efficient use, adopting principles of wastewater reuse, as well as reducing energy consumption for its treatment and distribution is essential to protect it.

Examples like that of Dominican Republicwhere the Global Alliance for Water Security and Sanitation (GWSP, for its acronym in English) worked together with the government of that country to find methods of collection and treatment of residual waters, encourage to consider solutions based on the understanding of climate change and its implications. With this project, more than 146,000 people benefited from better treatment infrastructure, wastewater disposal, and an efficient sewage system.

Drinking water supply and sanitation services are closely linked to the capacities of people in their economic activities, and represent a key aspect for the productivity and promotion of the human capital. An example of this is that, although diarrheal diseases have decreased in the region in recent decades, life expectancy continues to be low in countries with a higher incidence of this type of disease and this has affected the productivity of their population.

View of the Ozama River and the Cable Car in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: World Bank

With emphasis on the use of water as a strategic asset, it is recommended to implement more and better infrastructures for its management, storage and equitable distribution.

Understanding water as a strategic, finite resource and in need of management with good infrastructure and awareness of the environment will help the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen policies and collaborate with different sectors to incorporate the problem of water stress. to citizen participation, raising awareness of the need to exercise sustainable practices for a fundamental resource for the quality of people and, therefore, for their social and economic development.