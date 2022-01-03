The German-Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han writes in his book Psychopolitics that in this neoliberal world we have become ‘absolute servants’ of our endless possibilities. Even without coercive masters, we voluntarily exploit ourselves. Think of self-employed people who work themselves into burnouts for a dream as their own boss, the capitalist trap of more more is more better. We cannot really enjoy ourselves, we only enter into relationships if there is something to be gained from it, we invest in nothing but the feeling of individual happiness or freedom, concepts that have become corrupted by a system that isolates and exploits us.

Uplifting words.

I live around the corner from a shop called ‘All The Luck In The World’. You can buy expensive second-hand furniture, children’s clothing, accessories and antique crockery. Apparently that’s luck: used crystal dishes and rompers. The point, of course, is that the concept is bizarrely appealing: if a gold necklace with my zodiac sign on it would help make you happier, I’d immediately buy six. I don’t need anyone for that. In fact, I bought one and experienced a lot of good feelings for the first ten minutes after my purchase – my little secret, nice to myself.

Last summer, essayist Barrett Swanson signed on to the magazine Harper’s a portrait of TikTok influencers in the longread The Anxiety of Influencers. Swanson followed a group of roommates living in a ‘TikTok mansion’ or ‘collab house’: a large LA villa where famous influencers can stay in exchange for posting videos sponsored by chicken restaurant chains and sports brands. The average age is eighteen, there is drinking and partying, the teenagers earn tens of thousands of euros per post and have fans all over the world. A boy landed on the organization’s radar after making his name through a livestream app where an average of 20,000 peers watched him take naps. Influencership, and therefore fame, and therefore money, and therefore what we associate with happiness and freedom, carries the promise that anyone can become a millionaire. One of the executives compared the influencer marketing industry to the gold rush: everyone can try their luck.

Of course at the end of the essay it appears that the young people, cut off from reality, suffer from attention problems and panic attacks, that they often have not finished high school, and often college dropouts are usually retired after a year. I can’t find my necklace anymore either, just remembering it while writing this piece. It is, of course, all distraction.

At the beginning of his essay, Swanson walks into the idyllic backyard of the villa, where the teenagers frolic in shorts and bikinis in front of ring lamps and telephone cameras. Forest fires are raging in the mountains behind the house, corona still has the country in its grip. Uncomfortable by the ash pouring down on them, Swanson asks a bunch of boys if they’re concerned about the state of their land. They look up confused. „Nah man,” says one, rubbing his nose: “Things are getting better every single year.”

Simone Atangana is a poet and writer and replaces Frits Abrahams during his holiday.