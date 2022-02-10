During Nintendo Direct last night, during a roundup of quick announcements, it was surprisingly announced that GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon would have been available on Nintendo eShop immediately after the presentation ends. Up to this point the exit on Nintendo Switch it was stuck at a genric “TBA 2022”.

The Nintendo Switch version of the title Konami presents all the updates for the Early Access version available on PC (which will soon turn into the full game), plus one Deluxe Edition additionally offers the Famicom of the title. Below you will find all the details.

GETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON AVAILABLE NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH ™

Includes all Early Access updates on Steam® PLUS a Deluxe Edition that includes the original game released on Famicom and more

Konami Digital Entertainment BV unveiled during the latest Nintendo Direct that GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is now available for purchase on Nintendo Switch ™, following the great success of Early Access on PC via Steam® launched last spring.

KONAMI also announced that the Early Access on Steam® of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon will end soon, with version 1.0 launching on February 17, 2022.

After 1,000 years of peace, the seal of the gate of hell was torn open and a wave of evil spirits was released into the world. Getsu Fuma will have to take command of the clan as he will venture into the depths of hell to defeat evil.

Co-developed with indie studio GuruGuru,GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is presented as a Ukiyo-e style action roguelike, characterized by a fascinating dark fantasy world brought to life through the trait of traditional Japanese art. The game features highly strategic combat based on the unique dynamics of Japanese martial arts. Fearsome bosses and ever-changing paths will challenge players, allowing them to grow stronger with each attempt.

During the Early Access period the game received numerous fixes and updates, many of them inspired by feedback received through the Steam® community, the official Twitter channel and the official Discord server. New stages, protagonists, bosses (and more!) Have been rolled out over the past few months and now the full game is available for Nintendo Switch ™. New content will continue to arrive post-launch on GetsuFumaDenstay tuned!

A summary of the updates made during Early Access:

Added a new playable character – Getsu Renge

Added Apprentice difficulty for players who find the game too challenging

Added new options such as “Disassemble” and “Level Up Equipment”.

Added a new stage, Subspace Citadel

Added new enemies, including Daidarabotchi, boss of the Subspace Citadel

Hall of Treasures added, allowing players to keep track of defeated enemies

Added a new primary weapon, Whip

Added a new Secret Art, “Weapon Rack Order”

Bug fixes, gameplay and quality of life improvements for a more balanced gameplay

Fans of GetsuFumaDen will be able to purchase an exclusive digital Deluxe Edition on Switch ™, which includes a digital artbook, unreleased soundtrack and the original Japanese version of Getsu Fūma Den released on Famicom and never published before in the West.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Standard Edition is available now for Nintendo Switch ™ a € 24.99, digital format only. Players will be able to purchase the Deluxe Edition for an additional cost of € 34.99.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is currently available at € 24.99 on Steam® in Early Access, Deluxe Edition content is included at no additional cost during the Early Access period.

The game is available worldwide and supports 11 languages ​​- English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. KONAMI has also created guidelines for posting videos and content that can be read here.

For all information and updates on GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon visit the official site.