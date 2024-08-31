Behind the hop vines in the courtyard hang two signs, both of which tell something about Stefan Schmidt. One of them says “Kronberger Brauhaus” and when Schmidt presses the light switch, the emblem with the crown lights up in blue and yellow. The sign is old, the other is modern. It says “Getränkeschmiede Schmidt” and the logo shows a strong man with an apron, beard and ladle – unmistakably Schmidt. On this summer morning, the 64-year-old Kronberger is standing at the mash tun and stirring barley malt into the warm water. He used to run a brewery with 200 seats, but today he brews as a one-man operation.