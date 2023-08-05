The penalty of 20,000 euros imposed by the municipality of Amsterdam on flash delivery service Getir was lawful, the Amsterdam court ruled. The company had previously objected to the imposition and collection of the penalty due to the fact that the location in the Eerste Jacob van Campenstraat remained open.

With, inter alia a counter In 2022, Getir wanted to demonstrate that the location in De Pijp was a ‘supermarket’ and not a dark store. The municipality looked at the refurbishment of the business for several months, but decided in November that Getir should close its doors had to close. “It may be that part of the activities is retail, but this retail is subordinate to the main activity, namely flash delivery from a dark store,” said a spokesperson for alderman Reinier van Dantzig (Spatial Planning).

Getir then went to court to seize the last straw to keep dark stores in residential areas. The company argued that the layout at the time was in line with the zoning plan, and that the location could therefore remain open. It followed for Getir that the penalty of 20,000 euros for violating the zoning plan was unlawful. See also Sudden problem throws approval and vaccination skeptics through the bill

Few sales in store

The court does not agree with Getir’s objections, and rules that there is no retail trade: the goods present are mainly stored in the store for delivery, and not to be shown to visitors. The municipality checked the ratio between the number of sales in the store and the number of deliveries: only 26.3 percent of sales took place in the store, while almost three-quarters were online orders for a delivery. Getir does not dispute this division, but argued in court that it is irrelevant how much is sold or delivered directly to the store.

The court does not follow Getir’s argument and states that the supermarket function is subordinate to flash delivery. The division does matter to the court, which therefore rules that the location is mainly intended for the storage and distribution of goods, which violates the zoning plan. The municipality was therefore in its right when it collected a penalty of 20,000 euros at the end of 2022. See also BMW with hydrofoil: electric mobility on the water

Alderman Van Dantzig says he is ‘happy’ that the court has ruled in favor of the municipality. ‘A dark store does not fit in this location in the city. Getir has always made some adjustments to its business operations in order to be able to stay. That is why the uncertainty surrounding this location has persisted for so long,’ he says through his spokesperson. The judge’s verdict strengthens him to continue banning dark stores from residential areas. ‘This statement gives us a lot of guidance and confidence that we have drawn up a correct policy framework.’

‘No structural complaints’

A spokesperson for Getir says that the company has taken note of the ruling ‘with disappointment’. ‘External research has shown that our branches have less spatial impact than the many pizzerias, sushi restaurants and other retailers that combine in-store sales with home delivery. The figures from the municipality also show that there are no structural complaints about our stores. The municipality of Amsterdam has carried out no less than 140 inspections at this specific location. In 139 cases there was no nuisance.’ See also Lavrov wants to draw a new red line for the West - "Unacceptable escalation"

“We are studying the ruling,” the company continues. ‘As a pioneer in the sector, we have already proven that we are able to develop further if we are asked to do so. We are also considering an appeal.’