A travel in the time. Stories, characters and objects that speak of other times. This is the proposal of many of the general stores that are conserved in the province of Buenos Aires and invite you to enjoy a escape between stories and flavors.

Field warehouses that, during the 19th and early 20th centuries, were the center of social life in rural towns.

Here, three proposals to get away for a weekend, immerse yourself in unknown stories of the places of the province and be tempted with a good dish or get excited with a song.

El Torito, with soccer fields, rural theater and spaces where great dances were organized. Photo: Municipality of Baradero.

1. Baradero

It is known that by 1880, Don Esteban Peralta’s warehouse it was the meeting point of rural workers. They came here to stock up on different products.

Over the years, the establishment joined the “El Torito” athletic club, which not only had soccer fields or the only theater in the area, but was also the place where the christmas and new year dances and the rider.

El Torito is located on the old Camino Real that linked Buenos Aires with Upper Peru.

Located on what was the Camino Real that connected Buenos Aires with Upper Peru, those who come to this chapel-shaped building today can request a picada, have a drink or buy regional products such as homemade sweets and cheeses, but also country clothes or saddlery.

Along this road “wagons with merchandise traveled north and carriages with figures of the time such as Camila O’Gorman and Father Ladislao, General Jose de San Martin and his grenadiers on horseback, who passed through there on January 31, 1813 when they were going to fight San Lorenzo, and doctor Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara in 1940 ”, says Raúl Leiva, in charge of the place.

Flavors fresh out of the oven in “La casa del founder”. Photo: Municipality of Coronel Suárez.

2. Santa Maria

In the district of Coronel Suárez, the tourist town of Santa Maria, “The Founder’s House” is the first construction that the Volga Germans built in this area in 1887.

Upon entering, one meets carriages, tools, a manual water pump in the yard, and old-time decor.

German traditions in Coronel Suárez. Photo: Facebook House of the founder.

Daniel Mining, in charge of the place with his family, says: “With a great family effort we restored it with different ancient techniques, to show visitors how it was lived in the days of the foundation.”

The hosts welcome visitors in traditional clothing and spare no effort in showing typical dances and singing.

In “The house of the founder” -which currently works only with prior reservation- you can taste German food and homemade craft beer.

In the garden there is a kosser court and the original house, where everything was born, functions as a museum.

El Almacén, a corner with history in General Belgrano. Photo: Facebook The Warehouse Rest

3. Villa Iriarte

In Villa Iriarte, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the General Belgrano district, there is a large house called, simply, “The warehouse” where you can enjoy homemade meals.

In that corner, in 1907 the café and bar “Buen gusto” was located. in which the first biographer worked (cinema), which attracted the interest of the inhabitants of this town.

El Almacén, in a place where at the beginning of the century there was a bar with the first cinema in the area. Photo: Municipality of General Belgrano

When crossing the threshold, the visitor comes across beautiful stained glass windows, typical objects from the old general stores, old posters and wooden furniture.

Where to find out: buenosaires.tur.ar