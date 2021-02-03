The offer of accommodations In the area rural of the province of Buenos Aires includes different modalities such as luxury hotels, boutique formats, inns and family inns- of different categories and with varied services.

With the coronavirus pandemic looming, all these resting places implement measures of social distancing, hygiene and reduction of their capacities.

Similarly, access to the pools (outdoor only) is allowed under strict limitations of simultaneous use by guests. Here are five options for this summer 2021.

Hilton (Pilar)

Hilton Hotel, in Pilar. Photo: Booking

It combines first-class facilities and services with numerous recreational activities, such as tennis, football, bike rides, parlor games and swimming pool. This season, the hotel presents two programs to spend the day, without accommodation, which include activities to share with the family and welcome coffee and at sunset: “Field and embers” and “Picnic day”.

How much. Double room with breakfast, cable TV, outdoor pools and access to sports facilities, from US $ 165 (0230- 444-1554 / 453-3800 / [email protected] / www.hiltonpilarhotel.com-hotel.com / Facebook: Hilton Pilar).

The Italian House (Villa Ruiz)

Country airs in La Casona Italiana.

Nine rooms decorated in French style, in a house built in 1897 in the district of San Andrés de Giles. Guests have covered parking, air conditioning, en suite bathroom, minibar, gym, DirecTV, wi-fi, outdoor pool and, next door, a typical country restaurant, specializing in cold cuts, homemade pasta and barbecue.

How much. Double room with breakfast, pool and activities, $ 9,500 (Whatsapp, 113 1430883 / 02323- 499-177 / [email protected] / www.lacasonaitaliana.com / Facebook: La Casona Italiana).

The Two Wagons (Bavio)

Los Dos Vagones, near Bavio, Magdalena district.

In the middle of the extensive field horizon of the Magdalena district, this original undertaking located 3 kilometers from Route 36 (at km 90.8) proposes rest exclusively for those over 16 years of age – in recycled railway wagons, in a frame of aromas and faint natural sounds.

It offers air conditioning, DirecTV, Paraguayan hammocks, lounge chairs, wi-fi, swimming pool, barbecue area with grill, farm, horses and parlor games.

How much. Night per person with snack and activities in January and February, $ 3,000 (Whatsapp, 114 9715759 or 221 4779977 / [email protected] / www.losdovagones.com.ar / Facebook: Los Dos Vagones, rural tourism & events).

The Two Wagons, for people over 16 years old.

La Santina (Tala River)

Easily accessible, this rural inn stands on one side of Route 9 (Panamericana ramal Campana km 151). The eight apartments with capacity for 2 to 5 people and the main house for a maximum of 15 members of the same family group are part of an attractive chalet with a large garden and sown fields.

The place guarantees privacy and tranquility: its owners do not admit a total of more than 25 guests at a time and offer stays per week, fortnight or month.

La Santina, in Rio Tala, near San Pedro.

How much. Apartment for 3 people per week with dry breakfast, pool, lounge chairs and chairs, $ 65,000; main house per week, $ 280,000 per group (Whatsapp, 113 1571369 / [email protected] / www.lasantinaposada.com / Facebook: La Santina).

Old Post (Cañuelas)

Personalized attention in the boutique hotel (with ten rooms en suite, living room, wi-fi and library), polo club and glamping. Outdoor entertainment is guaranteed with bicycles, horses, carriage rides and swimming pool.

Old Post, in Cañuelas.

How much. The night per person at the hotel with full board and activities, $ 11,000 during the week and $ 15,000 at the weekend; in glamping dome (with snack, dinner and breakfast), $ 8,000; polo lesson (45 ‘), $ 4,000 (Whatsapp, 113 2217503 or 115 2796893 / [email protected] / www.puestoviejoestancia.com.ar / Facebook: Puesto Viejo Estancia and Polo Club).