Soccer returns to Spain after the Christmas holidays. This weekend the 19th day of LaLiga Santander will be played, the last of the first round of the championship and the first of 2022.
Real Madrid will debut in the new year in the Madrid derby against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. Both teams have met 32 times in the First Division and the balance is clearly in favor of the Whites with 23 victories, 4 draws and 5 defeats by 73 goals in favor and 27 against.
Also in the Coliseum the whites dominate the statistics with 9 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses. Getafe’s last home win against Madrid was in the 2012/2013 season (2-1).
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Getafe – Real Madrid? The game will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe with the capacity to host 16,500 spectators but due to the latest measures adopted to stop the Coronavirus, the capacity will be reduced to 75%.
When and what time is Getafe – Real Madrid? The game will be played on Sunday, January 2 at 2:00 p.m., time in Spain (7:00 a.m. in Mexico and 9:00 a.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which tv channel can I watch Getafe – Real Madrid? The match can be seen in Spain, through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports
Where can I watch Getafe – Real Madrid online? For those who prefer to watch it in streaming, they can do so in Spain, through Movistar. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports App and Star +. And in the United States on ESPN + and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Getafe and Real Madrid?
The last time these two teams met was on matchday 33 last season at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and the match ended scoreless (0-0).
LATEST NEWS
Getafe
Getafe closed the year 2021 with a victory over Osasuna (1-0) and gave their fans joy after having drawn three league games in a row. Those of Quique Sánchez Flores cannot get away from the dangerous positions and are sixteenth with 15 points, the same as the descent. The azulones only have 3 league victories, all three at home.
For this match, Quique will not be able to count on Djené, who is serving a sanction for accumulating cards, or on Abdulai, who will be absent until February after breaking his anterior cruciate ligament. Chema Rodríguez, Juan José Macías and Vitolo. In addition, yesterday afternoon Onda Madrid reported that three players tested positive for Covid around Christmas, although at the moment it is unknown who are affected. The good news is that Cuenca is recovered and is aiming for eleven.
Real Madrid
The white team finished the year in an unbeatable way after winning 1-2 at Athletic in San Mamés with a double from Benzema who is Pichichi of LaLiga. With those three points, those of Ancelotti remain at the top of the table with 46 points, 8 more than the second classified although with one more game.
Madrid continues to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. If Modric, Lunin, Marcelo, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Isco, Alaba and Arribas were absent last day, as well as assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, Jovic, Vinicius, Valverde and Camavinga will not be visiting Getafe, after having tested positive . In any case, the French could not play due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Courtois has tested negative twice and could be available, and Carvajal has also trained on the sidelines due to muscle discomfort that he has been dragging since the derby against Atlético.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Getafe: Soria; Cabaco, Mitrovic, Cuenca; Damian, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Olivera; Aleñá; Sandro and Enes Ünal
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Hazard and Benzema
FORECAST 90min
Both teams present to this match with sensitive casualties. Madrid, due to the depth of the bench and the quality of the players, should have a greater capacity to overcome any setback and is the favorite to take the three points. It will be necessary to see if the stop does not take its toll on some and on others.
Result: Getafe 1- 3 Real Madrid
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
#Getafe #Real #Madrid #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply