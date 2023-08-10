FC Barcelona is preparing to face Getafe in an exciting duel at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. With the hope of continuing in the same vein as the previous season, the culé team will seek to start on the right foot in La Liga. In this preview, we’ll take a look at the key aspects of the matchup and the players who could make the difference in this encounter. Both teams will come out with everything to add the three points at stake and demonstrate their power on the pitch
City: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Date: Sunday August 13
Schedule:21:30 in Spain, 16:30 in Argentina and 13:30 in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DirecTV
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vitesse
|
4-1V
|
Friendly
|
Grenade
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Reims Stadium
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
|
Valley Independent
|
2-1V
|
Friendly
|
leganes
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
Friendly
|
Milan
|
0-1V
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
5-3D
|
Friendly
|
Vissel Kobe
|
0-2V
|
Friendly
Which players are injured for this match?
For this clash between these two titans of European football there will only be one injured and he will be in the ranks of Getafe. Enes Ünal will not be able to be present at the clash due to a torn cruciate ligament that will keep him in the dry dock until October.
What are the possible alignments of both teams?
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Gundogan, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres
Getafe: Soria, Djené, Duarte, Alderete, Mitrovic, Álvarez, Maksimovic, Aleñá, Suárez, Mata and Portu
90min forecast
Getafe 0-1 Barcelona
