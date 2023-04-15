The LaLiga leader visits the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez this weekend to face Getafe on matchday 29 of the competition. Right now he has an advantage over Real Madrid by 13 points and they are only alive in this competition. Xavi and his men want to continue widening the difference with the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. Here we show you everything you need to know about the game:
City: Getafe
Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Date: Sunday April 17
Referee: Juan Pulido Santana
VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva.
Television channel: DAZN LaLiga
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: fuboTV
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Real society
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Seville
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
Girona
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Girona
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
0-4D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Elche
|
0-4V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
0-1V
|
The league
Neither Jaime Mata will be available at Gatefe, who will not return until the end of April, and there are doubts with Arambarri, he will be unknown until the last moment.
Barcelona continues to have four capital casualties. Neither Christensen, nor Pedri, nor Frenkie De Jong, nor Ousmane Dembélé will be available. They did not make it to the Clásico cupbearer and he does not expect them to arrive until the end of the month.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Jules Koundé, Araújo, Eric García, Balde; Busquets, Kessié, Gavi, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski
Getafe: Soria; Djene, Duarte, Alderete; Damian, Maksimovic, Luis Milla, Iglesias; Munir, Mayoral and Enes Ünal
Getafe 1-3 Barcelona
