The two teams from Madrid will debut in La Liga on Sunday in the penultimate match of the first day of the Spanish league championship. Complicated visit for the colchoneros who will try to defeat a Getafe that has strengthened quite well in the transfer market.
The azulones for their part will try to start with three points with a view to not suffering as much as last season to achieve permanence.
Where can you see the summary of Getafe vs Atlético de Madrid
The azulón team will try to start La Liga in the best possible way. Quique Sánchez Flores stated yesterday at a press conference that the team will maintain the defense of five that it established last season after ten games.
It is a difficult match in which they will try to take a highly valued victory. Starting the season with three points is key for any team.
The doubt regarding the mattress set resides in who will be the footballers chosen to form the front. A priori it seems that Morata and Joao Félix are the ones who have understood each other best during the preseason, but Cholo usually has a hard time sitting down Antoine Griezmann. We will see what the Argentine coach decides before such a ballot.
Atleti has completed a preseason well above the expectations of the mattress fans. A victory is expected on the first day.
Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid
