GETAFE

The Madrid team does not arrive better at the meeting after losing to Atleti, in the last game of the year, but leaving good feelings. The Bordalás team needs to break the streak of bad results in their stadium. Failing to add the three points since matchday 6 against Barcelona, ​​in mid-October. A victory would allow them to move away from the bottom positions and move away in the classification to Valladolid.

As to follow: Bush. The team needs the forward to see the goal again.