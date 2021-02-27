26 ‘



Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).



26 ‘



Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).



2. 3′



Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Getafe) header from the center of the box is very close to the right post, but it went slightly off target. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic with a cross.



twenty-one’



Attempt blocked. Erick Cabaco (Getafe) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri with a cross.



twenty’



Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Thierry Correia.



twenty’



Attempt blocked. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri.



18 ‘



Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).



16 ‘



Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Yunus Musah.



14 ‘



Enes Ünal (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



13 ‘



José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



13 ‘



Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).



9 ‘



Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.



9 ‘



Foul by José Gayà (Valencia).



8 ‘



Attempt missed by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box that goes high and to the left from a direct free kick.



6 ‘



Thierry Correia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



6 ‘



Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).



6 ‘



Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



5′



Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Nemanja Maksimovic.



4′



Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.



3′



Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Getafe) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.



two’



Offside, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby tried a through ball, but Daniel Wass was caught offside.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

