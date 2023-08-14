Straight

There isn’t a more unpleasant game for Barça than Getafe. He always visualizes so many difficulties that not even as a champion did he find a way to claim victory at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The grass always seems too high and rough and the temperature excessively cold or hot, nor does he empathize with President Torres and even less with coach Bordalás. All the last memories of him are bad and so are the results: three draws to zero and one defeat in the last four visits and Dembélé’s injury. Yesterday were the expulsions of Raphinha and the coach Xavi.

0 David Soria, Gastón Álvarez, Domingos Duarte, Mitrovic (Portu, min. 45), Damián Suárez, Mata, Juan Iglesias, Maksimovic, Aleñá (Lozano, min. 64), Djene and Juan Latasa (Mayoral, min. 64) 0 Ter Stegen, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, A. Christensen (Abde, min. 45), Raphinha, Pedri (Ansu Fati, min. 79), Gündogan (Gavi, min. 79), Oriol Romeu (Lamine Yamal, min. 75), Frenkie De Jong and Lewandowski goals Referee Cesar Soto Degree Yellow cards Mitrovic (min. 15), Mata (min. 31), Raphinha (min. 37), Damián Suárez (min. 82), Lozano (min. 84), Djene (min. 91), Gavi (min. 100) and Porto (min. 105) See also "People's Front" decided to exclude Isinbayeva from the composition red cards Raphinha (min. 41) and Hernández Creus (min. 70)

It was a well-watched game, every season, because it was rough and abrupt, full of fouls and cards, very long and with little effective playing time, too painful for Barcelona and appetizing for Getafe. The Catalans do not know how to win at the Coliseum, denied by the antidote Bordalás, effective in the press room and on the pitch, antagonistic to the idea of ​​the game that symbolizes Barça. Barca’s discomfort contrasts with Getafe’s satisfaction.

Xavi’s line-ups currently revolve around two positions and three names: Araujo-Koundé and Gündogan. Waiting for the signing of Cancelo, Maffeo, Fresneda or Foyth, the Uruguayan often plays as a right-back for the benefit of Koundé, who mixes as center back with Christensen. Gundogan’s role on the other hand is to improve the attacking game as a midfielder together with Pedri in a square from which Gavi has fallen.

The azulgrana disposition did not surprise Bordalás because the coach arranged for Iglesias as a pending midfielder for Gündogan. Getafe constantly interrupted Barcelona football. The fouls followed one another, the Barça game did not flow, the possessions were short and Damián unreservedly submitted Lewandowski. The Pole’s drop to the ground, very far from the area, was repeated in a game without rhythm or passing line, very much to the liking of Getafe. Pedro did not appear. The only resource for a long time was Raphinha’s long-distance shot —twice— and Oriol Romeu.

Nobody played a touch, as requested by Xavi. The coach asked his footballers for more breadth and depth to surprise Getafe. Raphina understood the coach’s message and was frequently brought to the Soria area. The Brazilian took it as a personal matter in an increasingly slum game and, maddened by finding unchecked positions, he nudged Gastón. Raphinha’s expulsion left Barça with 10 and only one striker like Lewandowski. There were no Barcelona wingers or wingers to break the Getafe block.

Bordalás’s team tried to referee rather than play in the face of Barça’s irritation. The context forced Xavi to intervene to shake up a team without continuity in the game or speed of the ball, nothing used to the fray, instead, inferior in the melee, without nerve or strength, nor bullshit, more bravado than usual in Gavi’s absence. The coach sacrificed a central defender like Christensen to give Abde flight. Although it was difficult for him to break lines due to his slowness, Barcelona persevered until they equalized the contest numerically with the expulsion of Mata.

Araujo’s strength helped the team to gain field and offensive presence while Pedri let go and demanded more and more from Getafe. The lack of specificity and forcefulness forced Xavi to double the bet with Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati and the all-rounder Gavi. The forwards entered through the midfielders as the last solution to try to win a rough and hopeless game for the League champion.

Getafe’s intense defence, however, barely conceded chances in a contest that lasted 25 minutes —9 in the first half and 16 in the second— and which ended with Iglesias requesting a penalty from Araujo that the referee turned into Gavi’s hand. It is not strange that Barça do not like to play in Getafe. The last goal he scored was in September 2019 and the author of it was Junior.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.