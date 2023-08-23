Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11:26



Updated 12:35 p.m.

Ángel Torres, the president of Getafe, is the first leader of a First Division club who has spoken openly about the case of Luis Rubiales’s kiss on soccer player Jenni Hermoso and his behavior after all of this.

The Madrid manager did so during the presentation of the Madrid club’s communication strategy for the new season, and he was very critical of the federation president.

«What Rubiales has to do is resign. His behavior has been regrettable. He cannot continue for one more minute as president of the Federation and if he does not resign, Pedro Sánchez must intervene to sanction him and proceed to disqualify him », he affirmed.