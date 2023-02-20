PreviousDirectChronicle

The gloves of goalkeepers David Soria and Giorgi Mamardashvili kept two teams peeled from the cold at the Coliseum, locked in the relegation freezer, sad shadows of any brighter past. Getafe and Valencia, two bottom teams, competed in fear, fought the same ghosts and coincided in their short treatment of the ball. No one wanted to lose. Both settled for one point. Fear won until, in a set piece action, in the 81st minute, Borja Mayoral took Getafe out of relegation and left Valencia entangled in a barbed wire fence. Quique’s eleven surpasses Baraja’s in the table and takes a leap towards salvation.

1 David Soria, Omar Alderete, Gastón Álvarez (Fabricio Angileri, min. 78), Domingos Duarte, Djene, Arambarri, Gonzalo Villar (Maksimovic, min. 45), Portu (Mata, min. 91), Munir (Jaime Seoane, min. 77), Enes Ünal and Mayoral (Damián Suárez, min. 91) Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Gayá (Lato, min. 57), Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Yunus Musah (Hugo Guillamón, min. 69), Andre Almeida (Marcos André, min. 83), Moriba Kourouma, Justin Kluivert, Samuel Lino ( Francisco Martinez, min. 68) and Hugo Duro See also Created a new non-hormonal male contraceptive goals 1-0 min. 81: Foreman. Referee Mario Melero Lopez Yellow cards Djene (min. 20), Gonzalo Villar (min. 29), Sánchez Flores (min. 58), Gastón Álvarez (min. 72), Omar Alderete (min. 75), Mayoral (min. 82), Portu (min. 87) and Hugo Duro (min. 89)

Local victory after two consecutive draws. Quique’s team hadn’t won since December 30. The victory frees the knot from the tie of his coach Quique Sánchez Flores, questioned on the bench. At Valencia, Rubén Baraja’s debut, and his debut in the first division, leaves those from Mestalla eight games in a row without winning, since the return of LaLiga after the World Cup, with six consecutive defeats.

Until the goal, the goalkeepers sent. At Geta, Soria scared off Samu Lino when he had just started the game. In minute 9, Foulquier crossed, let Kluivert pass and the Brazilian on loan from Atleti shot into the goalkeeper’s body. Again Lino, at minute 35, stood up to the azulón goalkeeper, but shot with Djené glued to his shadow and Soria cleared.

Then it was Mamardashvili’s turn, who made four saves, three practically in a row to abort as many headers from Munir, Duarte and Borja Mayoral. Before, Duarte, also upside-down, had already compromised ‘Mama’. In the defense from set pieces, Valencia was a tear throughout the game. His anti-aircraft battery ran out of ammunition and the blue fighters strafed the Georgian giant whenever they had a flank ball. Each ball sent from heaven made the entire black and white defensive device tremble. In one of those, Valencia would lose the game.

The second act opened with a street runner and in an offensive transition, Kluivert shot, rushing and without thinking, at David Soria after receiving a good pass from Hugo Duro. Once again, the azulón goalkeeper, a hero at the Getafense Coliseum, made a name for himself under the three sticks, who put out a hand in discount to save the tie.

In the opposite arc, the Georgian could not avoid the local victory goal when it hurts the most and there is barely time to react. In another action from set pieces, Maksimovic extended a cross to the far post that the goalkeeper could not block. Embraced with Toni Lato, Borja Mayoral pushed the ball into the center of the goal to fire Getafe out of the relegation places and put Valencia in trouble. Baraja’s premiere was sour. Fran Pérez scored as soon as he entered the field, but his goal, which Baraja celebrated angrily, was cancelled. Sour debut of Pipo Baraja in the first division.

