Messi, during a Barcelona game this season. Alberto Estévez / EFE

Getafe silenced Barcelona. José Bordalás’s team won 1-0 at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum thanks to Mata’s penalty goal. After three games in which he repeated the starting eleven, Ronald Koeman shook the team against Getafe. He had no choice but to replace Jordi Alba, injured, by Dest. And he placed, from the outset, Dembélé and Pedri, instead of Fati and Coutinho. It didn’t work for him. And, when he wanted to return to the formula of the first games, Getafe was already leading the score thanks to Mata’s goal, who scored from 11 meters after De Jong ran over Djene in the area. Koeman bet on an ultra-offensive team, with Messi, Braithwaite, Trincao, Fati, Coutinho and Riqui Puig, but there was no case. The Catalans did not find a way to break Soria.