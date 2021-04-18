Getafe and Real Madrid face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. But it won’t be just any dateIt will be one more Madrid derby for the collection. Those of Bordalás fell again, in this case against Cádiz, and they already see the abyss one step away. Who would tell a team that has spent years fighting for European positions and that has lost all the goal that seasons ago it could boast. To make matters worse, on matchday 31 they face an entire Real Madrid, which is launched in the fight for the championship after winning Barcelona. Atlético de Madrid is already one point behind and with the pressure of having lost all their advantage. Of course, the Coliseum has never been an easy terrain …

Schedule: what time is the Getafe-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The Getafe-Real Madrid of the 31st day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum. Madrid arrives with morale through the roof after taking a giant step for LaLiga against Barcelona.



Television: how to watch live on TV the Getafe-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The Getafe-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander matchday 31 can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow the Getafe-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander online?

Getafe-Real Madrid can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

See the full classification.